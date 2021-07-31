Is it Toure or Kante? Super Eagle Onyeka reveals favourite midfielder

The Super Eagle played his first match for Brentford on Wednesday in a 2-2 draw away to Manchester United

Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka has revealed France and Chelsea FC midfielder N'Golo Kante is his favourite player.

The midfielder will be rubbing shoulders with the Blues man in the Premier League, after sealing a move to Brentford from FC Midtjylland. The West African further revealed he was a Yaya Toure fan and went on to explain why.

"I do of course watch the Premier League, one of the best leagues in the world, I watch Premier League back home and I've been following the Premier League all these years," Onyeka told the club's official portal.

"I'll say Kante [is my favourite player] but before he moved to Leicester City I followed Yaya Toure but now it is more of Kante. Toure was amazing, good on the ball, the way he played his own football was amazing, a box-to-box midfielder.

"I think it is more of Kante now because I watch him a lot. The way he plays is pretty amazing. I have never seen a midfielder like him. But he is different, I am different. He is Kante, I am Frank so we are different. I play my own way, he plays his own way."

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old had a taste of English football in a 2-2 draw away to Manchester United.

"It was good to get my first minutes, it was amazing playing in Old Trafford, I watched Old Trafford on television and I got to play [there on Wednesday]. It was pretty and a good experience for me as well.

"[The match] was pretty intense and the pace of the game was high, it was really fast. At some point, it was difficult to get along but that is how it is in the Premier League."

However, the Super Eagle was substituted after a hard tackle from James Garner and he has revealed how he is feeling.

Article continues below

"You know I am Frank 'The Tank', so of course in a few days [my leg is] going to be fine, it's just a little pain so nothing to worry about," Onyeka continued.

"I love to tackle, actually I gave one before I got one, so it is normal for me when I get tackled. I think [Garner] was pretty hard on me."

Brentford were promoted to the top-tier this season and have so far played four pre-season matches, winning three and drawing one.