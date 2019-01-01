Inter's Icardi a liability

Off and on-field problems threaten to derail Inter's goal of qualifying for Champions League football next season

Luciano Spalletti is in an unenviable position as his side continues to experience problems off and on the pitch, making it even more of a challenge for the Nerazzurri boss to attain football for his team next season.

On the pitch against , it was clear to see what was missing in the Inter team; a proper center forward as the Milanese giants suffered a narrow defeat. Inter's lack of a focal point up top, was the chief reason for their downfall as they pumped crosses into Lazio's penalty box, without a forward connecting decisively to any one of it. Spalletti was dealt a huge blow before the game as Lautaro Martinez was injured and he was forced to shoehorn Keita Balde as a center-forward, without any reward.

Off the pitch, former Beneamata captain Mauro Icardi was reportedly not called up for the game despite participating in training adding only to Spalletti's headache. Now here is where Inter's hierarchy have to decide whether it is healthy to keep Icardi or to offload him. Fans will believe that the latter is a better option as he and his wife continue to be a liability for the team.

Moreover, Spalletti mentioned how the Argentine's behavior was not befitting of an Inter player given how Icardi had a lawyer to negotiate his return to training instead of apologizing and moving on with helping the club. Inter are at an important juncture this season, they must decide whether to move on with or without Icardi. Judging on how things are developing, those who care about the club will choose the latter.