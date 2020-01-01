Inter sign Man Utd flop Sanchez on free transfer

The Chilean has made his move to Serie A a permanent one after a disappointing spell at Old Trafford

Alexis Sanchez has signed for on a three-year deal after agreed to tear up his contract.

The Chilean joined United from in January 2018 but struggled to make an impact scoring just five goals in 45 appearances before heading out on loan to Inter last summer. His resurgent form after the resumption of football has led to him becoming a key part of Antonio Conte’s side.

United will not receive a fee for the Chilean and it is understood the club will have to pay the player a significant sum for severing his contract early. His contract will run with Inter until June 30 2023.

More teams

Solskjaer, who never had plans to get Sanchez back into the team, was complimentary when asked about the former Arsenal man after his side beat Linz LASK in the on Wednesday night.

“I can confirm we have agreed. Alexis enjoyed his time there they have liked him so that’s a good move for him,” he said. “We wish him all the best and he is a top player and we want to see play his best football. For whatever reason we didn’t see the best of him here, he’s a top professional and we wish him all the best.”

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed the move on Wednesday and said Sanchez is an important part of their squad moving forward.

Article continues below

“We believe in him, that he can be a strong part of this squad and are happy to have concluded this deal,” he told Sky Italia.

Sanchez could be reunited with his former United teammates soon. Both teams are on course to meet in the Europa League final on August 21 in Cologne. United face Copenhagen in on Monday.

More to follow...