Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah to play in midfield against Barcelona

The Ghanaian is finally poised to make his first start in over a month, but it won't be in the regular left wing-back role

Kwadwo Asamoah is set to return to the Milan starting XI when they take on in their final Group F game on Tuesday night.

The 31-year old had been out for the entire month of November with a knee injury, but returned to action last Friday, coming on as a substitute for Borja Valero as the Nerazzurri were held at home by AS .

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter manager Antonio Conte is considering utilising Asamoah in midfield because he is short of options in that area as Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi and Roberto Gagliardini are all unavailable for selection.

Article continues below

This could mean the Ghanaian will be returning to his initial natural position, having started his career in central midfield until Conte converted him to a left wing-back during their time together at .

In Asamoah’s now accustomed left-wing back role would be either Valentino Lazaro or Cristiano Biraghi vying for a starting berth at San Siro.

Inter are tied on seven points with on the Group F log, but have a better head-to-head record. They will thus need to beat the Blaugrana to stand a chance of making it to the Round of 16.