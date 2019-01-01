Internazionale v Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more

Here's how to watch Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

Inter Milan will be desperate to notch their first win of the UEFA Champions League season when they host Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund in a matchday 3 clash on Thursday.

Antonio Conte's team drew their first match of Group F against minnows Slavia Prague before falling to a defeat to Barcelona. Now they find themselves at the bottom of the group and desperately need to beat Borussia Dortmund who are unbeaten so far, having drawn against Barcelona and then defeated Slavia.

It should make for an intriguing battle.

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and Thailand

Start Time Free Live Stream

TV Channel
 
2:00am Click Here

N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

 

2) Philippines

Start Time Free Live Stream

TV Channel
 
3:00am Click Here

N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

 

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Free Live Stream

TV Channel
 
3:00am N/A

beIN Sports

 

4) Taiwan

Start Time Free Live Stream

TV Channel
 
3:00am N/A

ELTA

 

Squad, lineup and team news

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Position Players
Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic
Defenders Stefan De Vrij, Diego Godin, Milan Skriniar
Midfielders Antonio Candreva, Matias Vecino, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Kwadwo Asamoah
Forwards Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

​​Inter will be without loanee forward Alexis Sanchez after he damaged tendons in his right foot, with the Chilean not due to return until January. Summer signing Stefano Sensi and defender Danilo D'Ambrosio are also unavailable for Conte.

 

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Position Players
Goalkeeper Roman Burki
Defenders Lukasz Piszczek, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro
Midfielders Axel Witsel, Thomas Delaney, Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard
Forwards Marco Reus

Lucien Favre has to account for the absence of two members. An Achilles problem sees Paco Alcacer sidelined while Mario Gotze is also out of Thursday's clash due to influenza.

 

 

