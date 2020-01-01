Inter in 'advanced negotiations' to sign Hakimi, says CEO Marotta

The fullback appears bound for Serie A after a two-year loan stint with Borussia Dortmund

CEO Giuseppe Marotta says the club is in "advanced negotiations" for Achraf Hakimi as the fullback nears a potential move to .

Hakimi has risen to prominence this season while with , where he's made 45 appearances across his second campaign on loan with the German side.

With that loan set to end this summer, Hakimi has been linked with a number of moves, with parent club facing a decision when it comes to the fullback's future.

More teams

Borussia Dortmund had been in talks with Real Madrid to extend Hakimi's loan deal, according to sports director Michael Zorc, although the club has given up that chase in recent days.

Dortmund's rivals have also been said to be interested, while a return to Real Madrid and a place in Zinedine Zidane's squad has also been reported as a potential solution to Hakimi's uncertain future.

However, in recent days, Inter have jumped into the lead in the race to sign the Moroccan star, with the Italian side linked with a €40 million (£36m/$45m) deal to bring him to .

And Marotta all but confirmed that the club is expecting that deal to go through with a final announcement possible in the coming days.

"The will of [owners] the Zhang family is to continue buying important players," Marotta told Sky Sports.

"I confirm that we are in an advanced negotiation for Hakimi. [Inter sporting director Piero] Ausilio has been very good, but we must now conclude the negotiation.

"Tomorrow will be an important day, I am optimistic. It is a job done from Ausilio in these two months. This is an operation that, with the times that are going, is really very, very important."

He added: "To make a player like Hakimi on the left too? We want to raise the bar, it's the will of the owner. But we also have to mix in the economic needs, especially at this stage. We will see the opportunities.

Dortmund have already signed an apparent replacement for Hakimi, having brought in Thomas Meunier on a free transfer from .

Article continues below

Hakimi scored five goals and added 10 assists for Dortmund this season in the Bundesliga, helping the club to a second-place finish.

Throughout his two-year loan spell, Hakimi made a total of 73 appearances and scored 12 goals, having also appeared 17 times for Real Madrid during his lone season with the Spanish side's first team.

Inter currently sit third in Serie A, trailing only league-leaders and second-place while sitting just ahead of fourth-place .