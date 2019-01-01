Inter complete €80m signing of Lukaku from Man Utd

The Belgian has linked up with a man he called the 'best coach in the world' at the Giuseppe Meazza

Romelu Lukaku has completed a €80 million (£74m/$90m) move to from , putting an end to a summer saga that sees the striker join forces with long-time admirer Antonio Conte.

Having fallen out of favour at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Belgian is now set to spearhead a Nerazzurri side looking to unseat a outfit led by Cristiano Ronaldo as the champions of .

Inter announced the deal by having Lukaku video himself in Milan, with the 26-year-old stating: "Inter is not for everyone. That's why I'm here."

He is now only the fourth player to have been transferred for a fee of more than £50 million twice in his career.

The club have announced that Lukaku has signed a contract until 2024.

The 81-cap international spent two seasons in Manchester scoring 28 goals in 66 appearances for the Red Devils.

He was pushed out of the first team last season when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in the dugout.

Solskjaer preferred to play Marcus Rashford in the central role up front.

It was understood over the summer that he was the top target for Conte ahead of his first season in Milan, but Juventus looked to have hijacked the deal.

The Serie A champions were prepared to offer Paulo Dybala in a swap deal, but that move fell through, as United were unwilling to meet the international’s wage demands.

There were also rumours Dybala was unconvinced by United.

The collapse of that deal cleared the way for Inter and Conte to get their man.

Lukaku was training with ahead of the new season as he agitated for a move away from .

There were reports that the relationship between Lukaku and Solksjaer had broken down, with the Norwegian telling the striker he should expect to train with the Under-23’s until his situation had been resolved.

Lukaku is the second forward player to arrive at Inter this summer after Eddie Salcedo moved from .

Mauro Icardi’s future at Inter will be even more murky now that the former , and striker’s arrival.

Article continues below

The Argentine forward was made club captain at San Siro at just 22, but a series of controversies have seen him become surplus to requirements.

He had hoped a change of manager following the departure of Luciano Spalletti would see him welcomed back to the fold but Conte made it clear he was not part of his plans.

The arrival of Belgium’s record goalscorer would seem to be the final nail in the coffin for Icardi in Milan.