‘Insane’ - Ozil sends support to Maguire after alleged bomb threat against Manchester United captain

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has expressed his shock at an alleged bomb threat made against Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

A 4-0 defeat away at arch-rivals Liverpool has done little to lift the mood at Old Trafford, although the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the club’s new manager from 2022-23 has been confirmed to offer a glimmer of hope for the future.

Frustration on and the off the pitch has been building for some time, with some supporters taking things too far as they single out individuals for treatment Ozil considers to be “insane”.

What happened to Maguire?

The England international has become a scapegoat for United supporters, and it has now been revealed a “serious threat” has been made against his family home.

A statement from a spokesperson for Maguire released on Thursday read: "In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

"He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

A spokesperson has confirmed that a 'serious threat' has been reported at Harry Maguire's family home, amid reports of a bomb scare. pic.twitter.com/KfMcvrwzqo — GOAL (@goal) April 21, 2022

What has Ozil had to say on the Maguire situation?

The World Cup winner, who is now playing his club football in Turkey at Fenerbahce, has been left stunned.

Article continues below

Ozil has posted on social media: "Just read the news about Harry Maguire, this is just insane.

“Football can never ever be that serious to be threatening a player and his family. I'm shocked. Sometimes football brings out the worst in people. Hopefully all people involved get punished.”

Just read the news about Harry Maguire ... this is just insane.🤦🏻‍♂️ Football can never ever be that serious to be threatening a player and his family. I'm shocked. Sometimes football brings out the worst in people. Hopefully all people involved get punished. — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 21, 2022

Maguire and Man Utd's next Premier League outing will see them lock horns with Ozil’s former club Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Further reading