Innocent Wafula relives sweet memories with Gor Mahia

Wafula, a utility player admits that he will forever remember the support he got from the ever loyal Gor Mahia supporters

Innocent Wafula is reliving the fond memories he shared during his four years stay with Gor Mahia in the Kenyan Premier League.

Wafula ended over a half a decade in the local league when he moved to the Ugandan Premier League after penning a three-year deal with Viper SC.

The former Chemelil Sugar utility player, who can operate both as a defender and midfielder admits that he will forever remember the support he got from the ever loyal Gor Mahia supporters-the Green Army.

“As we part ways, know that the memories will be carried with me for the rest. Reaching out to say that I won’t forget where I’m from and you’ll always see me playing the game I love with passion and heart.

“While it may not have worked out long term I’m very blessed to have played at Gor Mahia FC. I made many great friends and became as close as family with most thank you for that.

“Knowing and appreciating the fact I had the pleasure of creating heartfelt memories with so many people the past four years.”

Gor Mahia is preparing to face off with New Star of Cameroon in the Caf Confederation Cup playoff on Sunday.