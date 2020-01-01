Injury blow for Liverpool as Milner limps out of Everton FA Cup clash

The former England international lasted less than 10 minutes of the third-round match at Anfield

suffered an injury blow when James Milner limped off in the opening stages of their third round clash with with a suspected hamstring injury.

The 34-year-old needed extensive treatment after going down in the opening stages but was unable to continue and was replaced by 19-year-old Yasser Larouci after just nine minutes.

To lose one of the most experienced and versatile players in the squad will be a huge blow to manager Jurgen Klopp, who had rested a host of his first-team squad for the Merseyside derby clash after a hectic Christmas period.

Klopp made nine changes to the side that beat on Thursday including a debut for new signing Takumi Minamino, who joined for £7.25 million ($9.5m) from Austrian side Salzburg at the start of the month.

Milner, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi, Adrian and Joe Gomez were the other experienced players in the team. Nathaniel Phillips, Pedro Chirivella and teenagers Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott completed a youthful-looking Liverpool line-up.

More to follow.