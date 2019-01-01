Injury blow for CS Constantine ahead of Ismaily Caf Champions League clash

The Algerian champions enjoy a 100 percent winning record in Group C and now visit Ismaily without some key players

CS Constantine will be without three injured players when they clash with Ismaily in a rescheduled Caf match on Saturday.

Forwards Mohamed Lamine Abid and Adil Djabout as well as central defender Nasreddine Zaalani are out of the Borg El Arab confrontation due to injury.

The trio has taken part in Constantine’s last two Champions League games with Zaalani grabbing a goal in the 3-0 win over .

“The Algerians, CS Constantine will miss the services of Mohamed Lamine Abid, and Adil Djabout, both of the strikers, in addition to Nasreddine Zaalani, the center back because of injury when they face of Ismaily,” announced Ismaily while giving updates of their opponents’ camp on their website.

Constantine are yet to taste defeat, having beaten Club Africain 1-0 away, before thrashing giants TP Mazembe.

They face an Ismaily side recently reinstated into the tournament after initially being disqualified for crowed trouble in their abandoned home match against Club Africain last month.

It is back to square one for Ismaily, who have zero points after losing to 2-0 to TP Mazembe, before their abandonded game was awarded to Club Africain on a 3-0 scoreline.