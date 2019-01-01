IWL 2019 Round-up: Gokulam Kerala maintain perfect record, SSB Women inch closer to semis

Gokulam Kerala beat Hans Women 3-1 to keep their 100 per cent record intact ....

ensured that their 100 per cent record in the group stages of the Indian Women’s League remained intact after a convincing 3-1 win over Hans Women FC.

Anju Tamang (10’), Ranjana Chanu (35’) and Dalima Chhibber (68’) were on the scoresheet for Kerala, while Anushka Samuel (23’) scored the lone goal for Hans.

The team from Kerala dominated proceedings in both halves, building on the reputation they have established this season. The highlight of the game was Chanu’s left foot curler that got the better of Hans custodian Vanishka Rana in the first half.

Kerala skipper Chhibber dominated the midfield and ensured that the group leaders strolled to another comfortable win.

Elsewhere, SSB Women FC put six past Panjim Footballers to take yet another step towards booking a slot in the semi-final.

Panjim Footballers opened and closed the scoring in the game with Karishma Shirvoikar (4’, 89’) grabbing a brace. SSB Women ensured that carnage took centre stage throughout the game with each of Sangita Basfore (12’, 57’), Sumila Chanu (55’, 60’) and Ranjita Devi (67’, 81’) scoring a brace.

This result puts them at a vantage point in the semi-final qualification scenario with one game left. SSB Women must now prevent defeat against Hans Women on Friday to get into the last four.