Indian national team: Narayan Das can't wait to train under Igor Stimac

With the national team camp to begin later in the month, the 25-year-old looks forward to work with the new head coach

Former coach Igor Stimac has been roped in as the new head coach of the Indian national team.

The Croat's first major assignment will be the King's Cup 2019 that will be held in in June where will face and Curacao besides the hosts.

The Blue Tigers are expected to undergo a camp from around May 22. Stimac is not expected to ring in wholesome changes in the squad and already has a 36-member squad that he has devised.

Left-back Narayan Das, one of the key members of the national team, was happy that the Croatian has been appointed.

He told Goal - "[I am] really happy to have Igor Stimac as the national team coach. He is a very experienced coach and his achievements speaks volumes about the quality that he can bring in to the Indian team. Looking forward to my training session under him and I am sure we will have a great journey together."

Das will be hoping to win over the coach during the upcoming national camp, given that he faces competition from the likes of Subhasish Bose and Jerry Lalrinzuala for the left back spot.