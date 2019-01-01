'I'm not afraid of Man City, all the pressure is on them' - Brighton's Bernardo feeling bold ahead of FA Cup semi-final

The Brazilian acknowledges the size of the task facing the Seagulls this Saturday, but he is hopeful of a famous upset against the Citizens

defender Bernardo insists he is not afraid of 'the best team in ' ahead of a huge semi-final clash against at Wembley this weekend.

The two teams will meet in the penultimate stage of the competition on Saturday evening and Pep Guardiola's men are strong favourites to advance to the final.

City are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season, having already won the , while also advancing through to the latter stages of the and narrowly topping the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool .

Brighton, meanwhile, are in the middle of a relegation battle and they will be hoping to bounce back after successive defeats against and .

Bernardo is under no illusions about the challenge facing Chris Hughton's side on Saturday, admitting that he is a great admirer of City's team.

"They have many good assets," he told Goal . "We're studying, the information comes to us in a very easy way to understand.

"Of course I look (at the tablets with the tactical and individual information about the opponent), but in this case, it's not that necessary because I watch every City game regularly.

"They have my attention, it's the best team in England, there's no doubt about it I think".

City have won their last 13 matches across all competitions, hitting their stride at the business end of the season following an inconsistent Christmas period.

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva have both been standout players for the English champions, while Kevin De Bruyne is beginning to rediscover his best form after a long period on the sidelines.

Bernardo went on to praise the trio for their unique individual attributes, before insisting he is relishing the opportunity to try and halt them in their tracks .

"Each one (of the players) has a special attribute," he added. "Bernardo Silva is the most technical one, Sterling is the fastest, De Bruyne has more creativity.

"We must be prepared for everything but it's difficult. I'm happy, I'm not afraid nor apprehensive to play against these players.

"I came here (to England) to make my name, to prove I can be one of the best defenders and there's nothing better than face those players. So I'm very motivated. As I said, all the pressure is on them".