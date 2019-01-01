'I'm no legend' - Benzema plays down Real Madrid goal-scoring milestone

After reaching the half-century of strikes in Europe's premier competition, the French striker played down talk of his standing

Karim Benzema insisted he was 'no legend' after reaching 50 goals for on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old striker struck a brace in a 6-0 thrashing of as Rodrygo Goes stole the show with a hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Often criticised, Benzema is behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (105) and Raul (66) for most Champions League goals for Madrid.

The Frenchman overtook club legend Alfredo Di Stefano (49) but played down any talk he deserved the same standing.

"We scored goals, played well and did not concede. It was a real party with the fans," Benzema said, via the club's website.

"I am no legend. When I signed for the club I never thought I'd get to this point and I am so happy.

"I try to help the team and be at my best, I want to continue to help. I feel very confident, if I can help my team-mates by talking to them out there, then I will, that is down to my experience in this club."

Rodrygo was the star with his hat-trick, while Sergio Ramos also netted a penalty in Madrid's resounding victory.

Benzema talked up Rodrygo and Eden Hazard, backing the latter to improve after his move from in the close season.

"Rodrygo looked very good to me, he's not afraid. He plays the ball and I love it when I see a young man playing like that," he said.

"As for Hazard, he's a great player and our connection is very good. Little by little you'll see what a great player he is."

Madrid's victory against the Turkish side all but sealed qualification to the Champions League knockout stages, with two points required from their final two matches against PSG and .

Zinedine Zidane's side have improved in to be only behind league leaders on goal difference.

Madrid will have the opportunity to temporarily go top with victory at on Saturday just before Barcelona kicks off in their home clash against .

After the international break, Madrid will welcome fellow high-flyers to the Bernabeu for a mouthwatering clash on November 23.