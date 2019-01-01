'I'm delighted he's left' - Neville doubles down on Lukaku criticism

The former defender says the Red Devils must get rid of a few more players after offloading the Belgian striker to Inter this summer

Gary Neville has urged to sign players who "want to play for the club", saying he is "delighted" Romelu Lukaku has left the club.

Lukaku left United to join in August in an €80 million (£74m/$90m) move after falling out of favour under coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The international striker spent two seasons with the Old Trafford side, scoring 42 goals in his 96 appearances in all competitions, but his final months in Manchester were plagued by concerns over his fitness and condition.

Former captain Neville enthusiastically welcomed his departure, suggesting on social media that the 26-year-old was overweight and that his "unprofessionalism is contagious".

Lukaku hit back at the former Red Devils defender, telling BBC Sport this week: "He can talk about my fitness but he should never say anything about my professionalism, that I don't work hard enough. That is something he cannot say. All the coaches I have had say the same thing about me."

But Neville has doubled down on his criticism of the ex- and star and went on to say there are a few more disinterested United players who need to be shoved out of the club.

He tweeted: "I’m delighted he’s left. I won’t be happy till everyone (sic) single one of them that think they are better and bigger than the club and don’t want to be here are gone!

"Nothing at all about his nationality or him not being a good player. He will always score goals."

He added in response to another tweet: "I don’t care about 25, 10, 5 [goals per season] at the moment.

"We just need players that want to play for the club. Strip it back to that and then build a team. That’s what I want. It will take some time to do though so patience will be needed."

United are currently seventh in the Premier League table, having taken five points from their first four matches of the season.

Solskjaer's side are in action again on September 14, when they host Leicester at Old Trafford.