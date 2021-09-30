Iheanacho refused entry into Poland as passport issues rock Leicester Europa League plans

The Nigeria international striker will play no part in the continental clash with Legia Warsaw on Thursday after being forced to head back to the UK

Leicester will be without Kelechi Iheanacho for their Europa League clash with Legia Warsaw on Thursday after the Nigeria international forward was denied entry into Poland.

The Foxes flew out for their latest continental fixture on Wednesday evening, but are now a man down after issues at passport control.

Iheanacho has been forced to head back to the UK and will be left as a spectator when Brendan Rodgers’ side take to the field.

Why is Iheanacho out?

Problems with the 24-year-old's documentation have led to an embarrassing mix up for the Foxes, who will be without their top scorer from last season when facing Legia.

Airport officials are said to have noticed a difference between Iheanacho’s official paperwork and the visa he required in order to enter an EU country.

What has been said?

Iheanacho hit 19 goals for Leicester in the 2020-21 campaign as they secured a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and savoured FA Cup glory, and he will be a big miss for Rodgers.

There is little the Foxes boss can do about his absence, with those at King Power Stadium looking to get any misunderstandings cleared up before they face Spartak Moscow on October 20.

Rodgers told reporters: "We've had an issue with Kelechi. His documentation coming into the country wasn't sufficient, so he wasn't able to travel. He will be unavailable for the game. The paperwork didn't allow him to enter the country. We'll have to look at that when we're back."

