Iheanacho handed second Europa League start for Leicester City against Braga

The Nigeria international has been included in the Foxes’ starting XI at the King Power Stadium against Carlos Carvalhal’s men

Kelechi Iheanacho has been named in ’s starting line-up against Braga in Thursday’s game.

The 24-year-old centre-forward has been in fine form in the current campaign and opened his season account against Zorya Luhansk in his first start in the tournament.

The international also played a part in their second group game in the European competition against .

More teams

The Super Eagles forward has now been handed his second start in the tournament and will hope to add to his tally this season.

His compatriot Wilfred Ndidi is still recovering from a groin injury and has been left out of the encounter.

Iheanacho has made five appearances for the King Power Stadium oufit across all competitions this season, scoring one goal amid other dazzling displays.

The attacker’s spectacular strike against Zorya is in contention for Leicester City Goal of the Month for October.

Iheanacho has been with the Foxes since the summer of 2017 when the teamed up with the club from .

The forward has featured in more than 80 games for the Premier League club across all competitions since his arrival at the King Power Stadium.

Article continues below

Iheanacho scored five goals in 20 appearances in the 2019-20 season to help Leicester finish fifth in the English top-flight to qualify for the Europa League.

Brendan Rodgers’ men currently lead Group G table with six points from two games and will hope to strengthen their lead with a victory over Braga.