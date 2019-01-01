Iheanacho and Ndidi’s Leicester City fail to halt Mahrez’s Manchester City title march
Comments()
getty
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho failed to dent Manchester City’s title hopes as Leicester City bowed 1-0 on Monday night.
After a scoreless first half, the Citizens sealed maximum points thanks to Vincent Kompany’s long-range stunner in the 70th minute.
Lost for words after that... again! 😆— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 6, 2019
🔵 1-0 🦊 #MCILEI #mancity pic.twitter.com/jC6FhHD0jg
Despite having their resistance broken, Iheanacho who was a second half replacement for James Maddison missed a late opportunity to equalize with just goalkeeper Ederson to beat.
Ndidi gave a good account of himself with 74 touches, 52 total passes, 90% passing accuracy and 100% aerial duels won.
The Foxes host Chelsea in their last game of the season while the Citizen travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in their quest of becoming the first team to defend the title for a decade.