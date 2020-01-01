Ighalo's first Manchester United start sends football world into frenzy
Social media has been awash with reactions as Odion Ighalo has made his first Manchester United start.
The 30-year-old who joined the Red Devils on loan as a replacement for injured Marcus Rashford will lead the line in Thursday’s Europa League fixture against Club Brugge.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is counting on Ighalo to get the goals as they need a win or a scoreless draw to progress into the competition’s Last 16.
As expected, this development has got football fans talking on Twitter as the ex-Watford man is tipped to break his United duck.
All the best @ighalojude as you make your first @ManUtd start tonight. Bang in the goals bro #UEL #MUNBRU pic.twitter.com/0MRZenwJ1U— Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) February 27, 2020
Odion Ighalo first goal as MAN UTD player 27th Of February 2020 .......you read it here first 💪🏾 #NaijaToTheWorld @ighalojude— ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) February 27, 2020
Going to tweet this every time Ighalo starts until he scores his first goal! Tonight is the night my g! 🙏 #mufc pic.twitter.com/FppmhWTqzO— Saeed ✨ (@Realist_187) February 27, 2020
Odion Ighalo starts for United. #mufc pic.twitter.com/SPVua3kPev— Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) February 27, 2020
"Odion is focused — he's been looking forward to this." 🙌— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2020
🎥 Ole's pre-match chat with #MUTV includes a word on @IghaloJude, @AnthonyMartial and @EricBailly24!#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/atvipbEBUx
Ighalo is scoring tonight ahhh pic.twitter.com/bKdEvq0YQg— Tom (@CynicalLive) February 27, 2020
Odion Ighalo makes his first start for Manchester United 👏— Goal (@goal) February 27, 2020
Bailly, McTominay and Fernandes are also in their XI to play Club Brugge 👇#UEL #MUNCLU pic.twitter.com/NcCydZTgWr
Ighalo will prove tonight that he is a better number 9 than Martial— Michael (@Y11Michael) February 27, 2020
We need a top drawer number 9 for the start of next season with Martial operating on the flanks
Werner would fit the bill@ManUtd
Great to see Ighalo starting and Mctominey, And the beast Bailly too!! Come on Utd! #Mufc— Dave (@Bigdee78Parker) February 27, 2020