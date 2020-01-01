Ighalo: I'll give my blood for Man Utd

The Nigeria international star says that he is ready to fight to take his chance with the Red Devils

Odion Ighalo has vowed to seize his opportunity to impress with , stating "I will give my blood" to make the most of his time with the club.

Signed on deadline day in January on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season, the 30-year-old striker has already made an impact for the Red Devils.

Having appeared as a substitute in Premier League wins over and , Ighalo marked his first start for United with his first goal in Thursday's 5-0 defeat of at Old Trafford in the second leg of the last-32 tie.

The Nigerian is likely to be involved in Sunday's game against , with Marcus Rashford still sidelined with a back injury and Anthony Martial facing a late fitness test on the muscle problem that kept him out of the Brugge game.

Ighalo, who has enjoyed his short time with United so far, has promised to give his all if he is handed another chance in the team.

"Of course. This is what I am working for. This is what I dream of and what I dreamt of when I was a kid. Now it is in my hands, so I have to fight for it. I will give my blood to get it," he told United's website.

"I am still working hard in every training session and doing some extra to make sure I get up to the level. When I'm called upon, I will give my best."

He continued: "It's been great here. The lads are all great guys. It's a happy dressing room. The coach and everyone around the club make me feel at home. I'm really enjoying my time here.

"We have quality players in the team. Martial is on fire, scoring goals. Bruno [Fernandes] is doing well, [Daniel] James too, everybody from the goalkeeper to the top is working really hard. So, I think this is very good for the team. We need to keep the momentum going and keep winning games and fighting in every match, to make sure we get our objectives at the end of the season."

Ighalo, who expects "a tough game" against , got a goal on his Premier League debut for Watford at Goodison Park back in 2015.

"It was 2-2 and I played my first game in the Premier League – and scored a goal! I was happy," he recalled. "If I have the opportunity to go back again there, it will be very good.

"Every game, from now on, is going to be tough for United because it's the second half of the season.

"Some teams are fighting to stay in the league, some are fighting to go to the and some into Europe. Every game is going to be tough from now on. But this team is a big team. We have what it takes to win games, to win games home and away."