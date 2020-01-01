If you think Fred, McTominay and Matic will win Man Utd titles, you’re living in cuckoo land - Keane

The former United captain cannot see his old club returning to the top unless Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes changes

Anyone who thinks are capable of challenging for titles while Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred are their options in midfield are living in “cuckoo land”, says former captain Roy Keane.

McTominay and Fred have started three out of United’s last four matches in all competitions since their 6-1 thrashing against last month and were once again paired together for Sunday’s clash with at Old Trafford.

Matic meanwhile is seen as a reliable back-up, making just five appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.

Keane, however, believes United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being too patient with the trio as he feels they are simply not good enough if the club wants to compete with the likes of and .

The former international believes Solskjaer should instead experiment with other more dynamic options, including summer signing Donny van de Beek.

The international has made just three starts for United since his £35 million ($45m) summer switch from , none of those being in the Premier League.

“There’s nothing wrong with Man United winning a game 3-1, or 3-2, you’ve got to get on the front-foot," he told Sky Sports.

"Last year, scored more goals than them, Leicester scored more goals than them. People talk about Fred and McTominay in midfield, they’ve had their chance, we’ve seen them.

"I don’t think they’re bad players, but they won’t get United back to winning league titles. Tim [Cahill, fellow pundit on Sky] makes a point there about Man United having great players, I don’t see it, I don’t see the great players.

"They have some very good players, but they need to show a bit more. Van de Beek has come into the club, and there’s nothing wrong with biding your time, but if you think Fred, McTominay and Matic in midfield will get Man United back to the heights of winning titles, then you’re living in cuckoo land.

"They won’t, I think they’re good players - I like them - but not to the next level, and that’s surely what United are looking for.”