‘If Salah is happy then something is wrong’ - Liverpool boss Klopp shrugs off substitution strop

The Reds dropped two points in a 1-1 draw at Brighton, with their manager seeing a star forward throw a strop and technology spark more controversy

Jurgen Klopp has shrugged off Mohamed Salah’s angry reaction to being substituted in ’s 1-1 draw at , with the Egyptian having been frustrated at being withdrawn.

The defending Premier League champions saw two points slip through their grasp late on at the Amex Stadium.

The hosts had already missed one penalty through Neal Maupay before Pascal Gross was presented with a second opportunity from the spot in stoppage-time, which he duly converted.

By then Liverpool had started to shuffle their pack, with Salah – in his first outing since a coronavirus-enforced break – replaced in the 64th minute by Sadio Mane.

The Egyptian did not take kindly to seeing his number held up and ignored his manager before angrily taking a seat in the stands.

Klopp has no issue with that reaction, with the Reds boss welcoming shows of passion from those who want to play every minute.

He told BT Sport: “If Mo is smiling when he leaves the pitch then something’s wrong. We have to be careful, he doesn’t like that, but that’s it.”

Klopp has spoken out on a regular basis over recent weeks at the hectic schedule Liverpool are having to take in, with an unfortunate run of injuries considered to be a consequence of that.

They saw another experienced star ruled out against Brighton, with James Milner picking up a hamstring problem.

Lady Luck has not been smiling on the Reds of late, with technology also working against them at the Amex.

Salah and Mane saw goals ruled out for offside, while Gross’ late penalty was awarded on review after Andy Robertson caught Danny Welbeck inside the box.

The Reds must now regroup and go again, with the games continuing to come thick and fast.

Klopp will have more big selection calls to make in a clash with on Tuesday, before then playing host to in the Premier League next weekend.

Salah will be eager to see as many minutes as possible in those fixtures, with the 28-year-old working his way back into a groove.

It is, however, Diogo Jota who continues to dominate the headlines for Liverpool in the final third at present, with the international grabbing his ninth goal of the season – through just 14 appearances – in the stalemate with Brighton.