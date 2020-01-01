'If only he had scored' - How Twitter reacted to Ighalo's Manchester United debut in Chelsea win

The 30-year-old became the first Nigerian to play for the Red Devils in the English top-flight on Monday night

Odion Ighalo nearly scored a goal after coming off the bench to make his debut in their 2-0 win over on Monday.

Ighalo was introduced as a 91st-minute substitute for Anthony Martial to make his first appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after returning to on the transfer deadline day in January.

Minutes after his introduction, the former attacker had a chance to stretch Manchester United's lead but his effort was saved by Willy Caballero.

Aside from his historic appearance, Ighalo's contribution within two minutes got fans on Twitter raving and they wish he had buried his strike to the back of the net.

How did IGHALO miss that Goal😭😭 — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) February 17, 2020

Ighalo you did well 👍🍷



Thank you for not scoring that goal 🤣 #MUFC #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/1huXWAzsCg — Ajebo Collections (@AjeboCollection) February 17, 2020

If only ighalo had scored, my night would be complete 😫 #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/v002a2U4Nk — Last king of the north (@Ezekiel02986707) February 17, 2020

iSwear if Ighalo had scored that goal, Buhari would have declare tomorrow public holiday 😭😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cndkf2VvCc — Mr Common Sense (@Akmonabiodun) February 17, 2020

Ighalo is freaking strong. Small cameo but he caused issues for Chelsea CBs. Will definitely offer something different but he can play. He is also good on the ball more than some think. Wish he scored today. Almost did! — The Elite Pundit (@TheElitePundit) February 17, 2020

Ighalo score that goal let all hell break lose tonight 😂😂😂😂



Manutd just made my night 😍😍😍💯 #MUFC #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/hlbpeO9jEi — Messi (@Sawftouch) February 17, 2020

Ighalo doesn't miss scoring chances. He decided not to embarrass Chelsea further. A true gentleman https://t.co/ZvjaLEBIhU — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) February 17, 2020

This streets won't have contained us if Ighalo had scored tonight #ManUnited — ayodele adewale (@xplicitay) February 17, 2020

Ighalo why!!!! That would have been our moment!!!! Why!!! — Oh' Kelvin (@kelvinekerete) February 17, 2020

The internet would have broken if Ighalo had scored that goal 😂😂😂 #CHEMUN — Chan_P 🇺🇬 (@CanparaCollin) February 17, 2020

Lowkey wished Ighalo had scored tho. — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) February 17, 2020

I would've celebrated like mad if Ighalo scored that. It wasn't to be though 😭 — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) February 17, 2020

We are eating Jollof tomorrow. Ighalo almost scored mate. — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) February 17, 2020