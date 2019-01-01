If Maguire's worth £80m, then Koulibaly's worth £250m, says Napoli president

The president of the Serie A club said he'd have paid £30m for the defender and suggested English wealth was responsible for high fees for players

president Aurelio de Laurentiis has scoffed at the fee paid for Harry Maguire and said a player on the books at his club was worth three times what United paid for the international.

Maguire moved to Old Trafford from for £80 million ($97m), a world-record price for a defender.

De Laurentiis believes that is far too high for a player of his calibre and suggested that Kalidou Koulibaly could command £250 million ($303m) if here were to be sold.

“He [Koulibaly] has a clause of £150 million ($182m),” the executive told ESPN.

“But for example, in England they paid £85m for a player. In Napoli, I would pay £30-35m.

“With that in mind, I think Koulibaly’s value is £250 million if they paid that much for that guy.”

Koulibaly was mentioned in some reports as a possible target for United in the early part of the summer, before the 26-year-old Maguire emerged as their main interest.

De Laurentiis blamed the high valuations placed on players on the revenue generated by English clubs, and said that the income of clubs in England made the playing field uneven for other participants in Europe’s top five leagues.

“The problem of the super cost of players is due to England,” he continued. “In England they gross more money than in , , and .

“If a club grosses £800m, they have no problem to offer around £80m, £90m, £100m for one player. There is not a good and fair competition between England and the other countries.”

Three of the 10 most expensive transfers of all time happened this summer, but only one involved an English club, and they were the sellers in that circumstance.

Eden Hazard’s move from to is the tied-tenth highest transfer in football history at €100m (£89m/$113m), and his fee is eclipsed by Joao Felix’s move from to and Antoine Griezmann’s between Atleti and .

Maguire’s fee ranks 13th on the all-time list, just behind a transfer involving De Laurentiis’s club.

The 12th highest deal for a player was when Gonzalo Higuain exchanged Naples for Turin, when paid €90m for the Argentine striker.