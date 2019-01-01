'I'd prefer if Barcelona didn't progress in the Champions League' - Carvajal hopes to see Real Madrid's arch-rivals exit Europe early

The Spanish defender admits it would be easier for the Blancos to reclaim the Champions League if the Blaugrana are knocked out at the group stage

full-back Dani Carvajal has confessed he would love to see exit the before the last-16.

Barcelona are top of Group F at the moment on eight points, one ahead of and four ahead of Milan, with Slavia Prague still looking for their first victory at the bottom of the standings.

Only a win against Dortmund at Camp Nou on November 27 will ensure Ernesto Valverde's side progress to the knockout phases, with Inter set to take in a trip to Prague on the same night.

Barca haven't been firing on all cylinders in this season's competition, recording goalless draws away to Dortmund and at home to Slavia, either side of a narrow win against the Czech club and a similarly unconvincing win over Inter.

Carvajal hopes Madrid's arch-rivals exit Europe early, clearing the way for Zinedine Zidane's side to reach the latter stages of the competition once again.

"I won't lie to you," the international told Marca. "I'd prefer if Barcelona didn't progress.

"They'll be a candidate for the Champions League and they're our biggest rival.

"We're not going to be fake, I prefer when they lose in because they're one of our rivals and it's more or less the same in the Champions League.

"They have a spectacular squad and are challengers. All of the strong teams getting knocked out would be better for us."

Madrid can qualify for the next round with a draw or a win at home to on November 26, with Club Brugges already five points behind Zidane's men in Group A heading into the penultimate round of fixtures, with an inferior goal difference.

The Blancos are in a strong position in La Liga too, trailing leaders Barcelona on goal difference after 12 fixtures of the 2019-20 campaign.

Madrid were due to meet Barca at Camp Nou in the first Clasico of the season at the end of October, but the fixture was postponed due to security concerns raised amid protests across Catalunya.

Article continues below

Carvajal thinks the Spanish football federation took the correct decision in calling off the clash, which has been rescheduled for December 18.

"It was postponed for security issues," he said. "If that decision was made then it will have been for something.

"If the game is played during the week then it could reduce the income, but security is the important thing."