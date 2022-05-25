Ibrahimovic will not play until 2023 after knee operation as Milan contract expires

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not play again this year after the Swedish striker had knee surgery.

The Rossoneri said the operation had been “planned for a while” and will keep the 40-year-old out for up to eight months.

The injury puts Ibrahimovic's future in doubt, with the veteran forward out of contract next month.

What was said about Ibrahimovic’s injury?

A statement on Milan’s website read: “AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimović underwent an operation on his left knee carried out by Dr Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, with the Club's Medical Director Stefano Mazzoni in attendance, at the Hôpital Jean Mermoz in Lyon.

“The arthroscopy had been planned for a while to definitively resolve the joint's instability through the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament, with lateral reinforcement and meniscus reparation.

“The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between 7 and 8 months.”

Ibrahimovic scored eight goals in 27 appearances in all competitions during an injury-hit 2021-22 campaign.

However, he did end the season with yet another winners’ medal as Milan ended their 11-year wait for the Serie A title.

It means Ibrahimovic has now won 34 major honours during his illustrious 23-year playing career, though it remains to be seen whether he will continue playing after he recovers from this latest injury blow.

The striker has always been coy about his retirement plans, merely insisting he would do so on his own terms.

