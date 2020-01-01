Ibrahimovic sets new record with 50th Milan goal

The 38-year-old continues to find the net on a regular basis and has now hit a half century on each side of the Milan divide

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set the latest record of his glittering career as the evergreen forward fired Milan into the lead against on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic has proved a huge asset to the Rossoneri since completing a free transfer in January, transforming the club's prospects.

Milan languished in 11th in the Christmas break but have lost just twice in the league since Zlatan arrived, a run that has lifted them up to sixth and guaranteed football next season.

The former , , , , and ace has chipped in with eight goals during his second spell at the club, the latest of which came after just four minutes in Wednesday's penultimate Serie A clash of 2019-20.

It was also his 50th league strike in Milan colours, having scored 42 in 61 games during his first stint at the club back in 2010-11 and 2011-12, which sealed a unique feat for the outspoken 38-year-old in the city.

Zlatan also helped himself to 57 goals on the blue side of Milan with Inter, whom he represented between 2006 and 2009, meaning he is now the first-ever player to reach a half-century for both Italian giants, who share use of the legendary San Siro stadium.

His total goal haul in club and international football now stands at 552 in 934 matches, a tally only bettered by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among players active in the game.

At 38 the striker shows no sign of slowing, prompting questions over where he will line up in 2020-1.

Reports suggest that he will not continue at Milan beyond the current season, but Ibrahimovic himself scotched any talk of hanging up his boots.

"So you think I'm done, that my career will end soon. You don't know me." Ibrahimovic said during a short video posted on his official Instagram account on Saturday.

"All my life I had to fight. Nobody believed in me, so I had to believe in myself. Some people wanted to break me, but they only made me stronger.

"Others wanted to exploit me, but they made me smarter. And now you think that I'm done.

"To all of you, I only have one thing to say: I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and I'm just warming up."