‘Ibrahimovic is a beast, a phenomenon’ – Donnarumma hails Milan striker and hints at San Siro stay

The Rossoneri goalkeeper has hailed the impact made by the Swedish frontman and suggested that he could spend many years in his current surroundings

Gianluigi Donnarumma has described Zlatan Ibrahimovic as “a beast, a phenomenon” and suggested that his own long-term future could lie at Milan.

Questions have been asked of how long the highly rated goalkeeper will stick around at San Siro, with his star having been on the rise since making his senior breakthrough in his teens.

Struggles on the field for the Rossoneri have failed to convince star turns that they should be staying put.

More teams

Milan do, however, still boast some pulling power and were able to bring Ibrahimovic back to familiar surroundings once he parted company with side the .

The enigmatic Swede has helped to raise standards with his demanding personality, although he could soon be bidding farewell for a second time at the end of a short-term deal.

Donnarumma hopes the 38-year-old, who has netted six times in 16 appearances for Milan this season, can be convinced to stay put, with his mere presence aiding the collective cause.

“He’s a beast, a phenomenon. He gives us a lot and makes himself heard. Ibra is the extra strength that we lacked, even in training,” Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia. “He lives everything to the fullest and has already created a winning mentality. He is truly extraordinary because he never wants to lose, even in training. He gives us an incredible mentality.”

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for Ibrahimovic, the same can be said for Donnarumma. The 21-year-old is only tied to a contract through to the summer of 2021 and has sparked talk of interest from leading sides across Europe in the recent past.

Article continues below

The product of Milan’s academy system has, however, hinted that he will be staying out in order to chase down major silverware.

The international, who has kept 12 clean sheets in 32 appearances this season, added: “I want to become the best goalkeeper and win as many titles as possible with Milan, but the World Cup too, I think that’s everyone’s dream. That’s the top also for me.”

The 21-year-old has played in 32 of Milan’s 34 matches so far in the 2019-20 season, with the club sitting seventh on 56 points as they aim for qualification.