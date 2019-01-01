Ibrahim Amadou vs. Liverpool: Farke issues update on Norwich new recruit

The Canaries boss has not ruled out the involvement of the 26-year-old midfielder for their meeting with the Reds at Anfield

manager Daniel Farke believes Ibrahim Amadou could play a part when they square off with in their opening 2019-20 Premier League game on Friday evening.

The -born French midfielder joined the Carrow Road outfit on a season-long loan from Spanish side on Wednesday.

Amadou has only trained once with the side since his arrival but Farke has not completely ruled out the midfielder from their tie with the Reds.

“To be honest, realistically Liverpool will be too soon for him. He just arrived, so he will need a bit of time,” Farke told the club website.

“At least when there’s an emergency, he could be involved. He is on a good level and trained with Sevilla at their training camp.

“Of course he needs to adapt a bit to the new faces and a new coach and club but it’s not a signing that is just available in nine weeks or something like this.

“He is an option but I feel that Liverpool is a bit too early. But if there’s an emergency call, he could be involved.”

Farke believes the addition of the defensive midfielder will provide a good option for his side in their quest to have a successful campaign on their return to the Premier League.

“He’s a good fit to our squad and a good addition pretty late in the transfer window,” he continued.

"We all got the feeling it was the right choice to do it right now and we are all pleased. He adds something special to our squad because he’s a physical player. He’s unbelievably quick, robust and he’s unbelievably strong.

“We have a pretty young and technical side and we felt that it’s good to have this quality, also as an option in our squad.

“He’s an experienced guy and versatile. He has played at the top level in and played with a big club like Sevilla. It made sense to bring him in and we’re all delighted to have him.”

Amadou has played for French sides Nancy and before teaming up with Sevilla in 2018.