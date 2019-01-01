'I wouldn't bet against them' - Solskjaer backs Barcelona to win Champions League

The Spanish giants will win the Champions League after ousting Manchester United in the quarters, according to the Old Trafford boss

Solskjaer's United were bundled out by Barca in the quarter-finals after Lionel Messi's brace secured a 3-0 second-leg victory on Tuesday.

Philippe Coutinho's long-range stunner following the interval sealed a 4-0 aggregate success and kept Barca's treble hopes alive.

Asked about Barca's Champions League chances ahead of a semi-final against either or , Solskjaer told reporters: "I think Barcelona will win yeah.

"With the quality they have in the front three. They've got [Ousmane] Dembele and Malcom, players there to put on.

"I wouldn't bet against them, even though I don't bet.

"But for me they will be favourites to win the whole tournament."

United's attention will now turn to securing a top-four spot in the Premier League.

With five matches remaining, United are sixth and two points adrift of fourth-placed in the race for Champions League qualification.

The club will travel to on Sunday before hosting champions on April 24 and on April 28 in back-to-back blockbusters at Old Trafford.

And while there are immediate concerns for the Old Trafford boss, he also knows building his side back to the level of the top teams in Europe will take times.

"I've said all along this isn't going to change overnight and the next few years are going to be massive to get to the level of Barcelona.

"We're on with the job and we've spoken to the players about it as well.

"We need to create an environment of top, world-class attitude every single day. We've got a lot of good players to work with but as I have said, we have a rebuilding job. It started with coaches, players and of course one or two additions in the summer."