'I would like to play in Paris' - Chelsea's Bakayoko reveals PSG ambition

The Blues midfielder has expressed a desire to play in his home city in the near future, having spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at AC Milan

loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed his burning ambition to play for , with a return to Stamford Bridge on the cards this summer.

The international signed for the Blues from in 2017 but failed to live up to expectations during his first season in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was shipped out on a season-long loan to last summer and he racked up 31 appearances in total despite enduring a fractious relationship with now-departed head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Bakayoko is due back at Chelsea for pre-season duty, but he has been linked with a permanent move elsewhere while Milan still have the option to buy the midfielder for €35 million (£31m/$40m).

Bakayoko has three years remaining on his existing deal at the Bridge and his agent has insisted he will remain with the Blues ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

However, he has his sights set on a transfer to PSG in the coming years, having been born in the French capital.

“Yes, for sure, one day I would like to play in Paris," he told L'Equipe.

"I cannot lie about it. It’s big for me and my loved ones. We are real Parisians.”

Bakayoko went on to confirm he will go back to Chelsea for the time being, adding: "My future? Yes, I will go back to Chelsea. I still have a three-year contract.

"I have no choice. I don't know what will happen after that but I have to go back to Chelsea. It is the only thing I know."

The ex-Monaco enforcer helped Milan finish fifth in the Italian top flight last term, but he found himself at odds with Gattuso at regular intervals.

The pair were involved in a tense confrontation on the sidelines after the Rossoneri beat 2-1 in May, with Bakayoko reportedly telling his manager to "go to hell".

He went on to admit that he never saw eye to eye with Gattuso, before insisting that some reports over his behaviour had been exaggerated.

"I had difficult moments [at Milan], especially at the start," said Bakayoko. "I'm sad to go away but this is life. Gattuso? I had a complicated relationship with him, we didn't understand each other. I don't really want to talk about him.



"It is difficult to hear certain things, especially when they are false. It didn't go the way it was told but we know the current world, a piece of news is enough to analyze the situation."