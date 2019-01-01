I want to leave but De Ligt should join Barcelona – Cillessen

The Dutch shot-stopper admits he is keen to move on from Camp Nou but has urged his countryman to make the switch

goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has admitted that he will seek out a new club in the summer due to a lack of playing time, but harbours no ill will against his club and has urged Matthijs de Ligt to make a move to Camp Nou.

Cillessen was signed from in 2016 but has been limited to only 28 appearances with the club due to Marc-Andre ter Stegen being preferred as the club's first-choice shot-stopper.

Barca have already wrapped up the signing of wonderkid Frenkie de Jong from Cillessen's former club and are understood to be amongst the favourites to sign De Ligt ahead of the new season, too.

And Cillessen, fresh off the back of sealing another La Liga title in Catalonia, feels that the young defender would be making the right choice if he decided to make a move to the Spanish champions.

“I would say [to De Ligt]: 'Who wouldn't want to play here?' If a player gets the chance to come to Barcelona, everyone would want that,” the Dutchman told Ziggosport, before adding that he would soon be looking for a new home.

“After this season I will go on vacation first and then I hope to find a new club to get more playing time.”

This season may well be Cillessen's last in a Barca shirt and the Blaugrana are eyeing another treble as they are still in contention for and honours.

At any other club one would be forgiven for celebrating wildly following confirmation of winning another league title, but the 30-year-old made it clear that he and his team-mates are fully focused on adding a second and third title to this season's haul.

Article continues below

“There wasn't a very festive atmosphere in the dressing room [after beating 1-0] because we are already focusing on Wednesday [against in the Champions League]. In the end that's the big goal.

“Maybe we were also a bit calm, too, because we are getting used to winning the league!”