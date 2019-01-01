'I think I have been worthy' - Suarez proud of Barca achievements despite criticism

The Uruguayan forward believes his success in Spain speaks for itself

Luis Suarez believes that he has proven himself worthy of 's No. 9 shirt while also discussing the pressure and criticism that comes with being the club's star forward.

Suarez joined Barcelona from in 2014 after scoring 82 goals in 133 games during his stay at Anfield.

Since, he's gone on to make 245 appearances for the powerhouse, scoring 177 times while winning La Liga three times, a trophy and four Copa del Reys.

That scoring tally has him fifth on Barcelona's all-time list, behind only Lionel Messi, Cesar, Laszlo Kubala and Josep Samitier, while he sits third all-time on their La Liga scoring chart.

And Suarez says that success has exceeded even his own expectations.

"I have won a lot of trophies — maybe more than I would have expected — but it goes with the territory when playing for this club," he told the Daily Mail.

"And Barcelona's third highest scorer in La Liga – imagine that, with all the great players that have passed through this club.

"I think I have produced the goods. I think I have been worthy of this club's No 9 shirt."

Still, there has been criticism, especailly when it comes to the Champions League.

Suarez has not scored Champions League goal since 2015 as his side prepares to take on former club Liverpool in the semi-final round.

That criticism hasn't been a detriment, Suarez says, and his perceived struggles, in his eyes, are just that: perceived.

Article continues below

"That doesn't keep me awake at night," he said. "I know I'm the only player in Europe who has been able to get anywhere near Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Shoe in the last five years. And twice I won it."

He added: "They say everything. I laugh at it. You have to learn how to live with the criticism. Here, you go a couple of bad games and it's: 'Oh, a bad run'. They are the demands here."

Suarez and Barcelona, who can lock up another La Liga title this weekend, host Liverpool on Wednesday in the first leg of their semi-final match.