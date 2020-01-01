'I need your support' - Dlamini sends message to South Africans amid coronavirus crisis

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper urged everyone to heed to health professionals while taking every precaution necessary

international Andile Dlamini has urged Banyana Banyana fans to stay at home to combat the coronavirus crisis.

Major football activities across the world are currently suspended due to the outbreak of the virus, as government officials have put measures in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In South Africa, there have been three deaths from more than 1350 affected people since the first reported case in the country on March 4.

More teams

And, as the country continues to combat the spread of the virus, the 27-year-old fondly called 'Sticks', has urged everyone to listen to every precautionary tip given until life can return to normalcy.

"Imagine being on the field and no one is cheering you on to win," Dlamini said in a video on Safa's Instagram page.

"Imagine winning and no one to cheer you on in an empty stadium. I need your support and my country's support. Let's help to stop the spreading of the coronavirus in our country.

"In order to do that, let's wash our hands regularly with water and soap and let's practice social distancing and also stay at home."

The shot-stopper achieved an important milestone in her career when she marked her 50th international cap in 3-0 warm-up triumph over Lesotho in March 3.

She was part of South Africa's squad to the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics and will eagerly hope the pandemic ends soon to help her nation qualify for the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations.