'I need to go home' - Father-to-be De Bruyne hurting after shock Champions League exit

The Belgium ace's strike was not enough as Mousa Dembele's late double consigned City to yet more European disappointment

star Kevin De Bruyne admitted he cannot wait to return home after seeing his side's hopes go up in smoke against on Saturday.

Hot favourites to advance to a last-four clash against before kick-off, Pep Guardiola's men were shocked as Lyon went through with a 3-1 victory in Lisbon.

Moussa Dembele proved the hero for the Frenchman with two late goals after Maxwel Cornet opened the scoring, while City were left to lament Raheem Sterling's terrible miss with the net gaping at 2-1 down.

De Bruyne's 69th-minute strike proved insufficient for the Premier League club, who once more fell short in Europe; and now he is only looking forward to a reunion with his wife and unborn child.

"I need to go home because my wife is expecting - I need something to focus on," the international told BT Sport after the final whistle in Lisbon.

"It's a different year, same stuff. First half wasn't good enough. Second half we played really well. Came back 1-1 and had couple of chances. It was then 2-1 and 3-1.

"The second half we played well had them under pressure. We were more offensive. Even at 2-1 if Ras (Raheem Sterling) scores the goal it's 2-2. They made it 3-1 and the game's over.

"Lyon didn't really create but we need to learn."

City boss Guardiola once more failed to make a mark on the Champions League, with his record of never reaching the final with either Bayern or the Citizens after winning the competition twice at still intact.

Pep's men are still yet to make it to the last four after five attempts and like De Bruyne, he is already looking forward to a break as the 2019-20 season finally comes to a close for the club.

"We are disappointed. We now go on holidays. Then we have to lift the players when they return to the club again," Pep explained to BT Sport.

"Sometimes you have to break the [barrier to the semis]. The team over last few years deserve it. Maybe one day we'll break this gap."