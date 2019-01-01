‘I need a different challenge’ - Nigeria’s John Ogu set to quit Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva

The 30-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and he is yet to reach an agreement for a new deal with the Camels

international John Ogu is set to quit Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Beer Sheva at the end of the season as he eyes a new challenge elsewhere.

The 30-year-old joined the Camels in September 2014 and helped them to three consecutive league titles and two Israeli Super Cup triumphs.

This season he has made 20 league appearances, scoring once for Barak Bakhar’s men while they remain 27 points adrift of leaders Maccabi Tel Aviv.

With his contract set to expire at the end of this term, the midfielder has yet to reach an agreement for a new deal with the Camels and, thus, is set to leave the Turner Stadium outfit for life in top European leagues.

"I feel like what they are offering is not enough for me," Ogu told BBC Sport.

"And I need a different challenge now. I feel like I can still offer a lot at the top level of European football. I hope something positive comes from them [Hapoel Beer Sheva] but if not I'll move on to further my career somewhere else.

Article continues below

"I believe I have the ability to continue my career in or . I achieved a lot in Israel but this year has been too bad for my team and for me personally.

"That's life, that's football and now I am thinking ahead and looking forward to a greater challenge. I think I have the ability and the skills to achieve success elsewhere. [I am] just waiting for my agent to know the next direction."

Ogu will be looking to play a part when Hapoel Beer Sheva visit Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday.