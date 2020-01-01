'I love the way Pellistri plays' - Cavani reveals admiration for fellow Man Utd recruit

The Uruguayan pair have been brought to Old Trafford and the older of the two is excited about what the youngster can do

Edinson Cavani is excited by the prospect of linking up with fellow Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri at as he is already a big fan of the teenager's "mischievous" style of play.

Like Cavani, 18-year-old Pellistri signed for United on transfer deadline day, though his signing came as more of a surprise than the former Paris Saint-German star, who became the source of speculation a few days earlier.

Pellistri had been linked with some major European clubs, including United's local rivals , but the Red Devils seemingly worked efficiently to bring the forward in with few media reports catching wind before deadline day.

It remains to be seen how much of a role Pellistri plays during his first season at Old Trafford, given he only broke into the Penarol senior side last year.

As such, the majority of United fans have only just begun to learn about Pellistri since his signing was confirmed on Monday.

But Cavani has seen plenty of him and is already sold on the attacker's abilities, commenting that his style of play resembles that of a playground footballer with a hint of added mischief.

"Pellistri is a young lad and I really love the way he plays the game," Cavani told United's official website.

"He's the typical South American footballer who has that mischievous nature to his game, and the way he lives his football is a bit like, as we say in , being on 'el campito', as we call it, a makeshift pitch where you have a kickabout for fun with your mates or whoever.

"He's a youngster who has a lot to learn but who has a lot to offer too. He's already shown what he can do at Penarol in the games where he's featured.

"I've liked him from the moment he made his first-team debut at Penarol, I liked him a lot. He's coming here to the club, without a doubt determined to learn and mature as a player, but also to make a good contribution here himself.

"Learning his trade here is also going to be a great experience for him. So, it's going to be good meeting up with him and travelling together on this journey in this new chapter for us both."