'I love the league' - On-loan Stoke City star Etebo eyes Bundesliga move

The Nigeria international has spoken of his love for the German top-flight and will like to fulfill his long-term dream of playing there

On-loan midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has revealed his desire to move to the in future.

The Super Eagles star has played in with Feirense and where he featured for Las Palma on loan before moving to to join Stoke City.

The midfielder is currently on loan at until June after arriving in January from Championship side Stoke.

Although the 24-year-old has been linked with a move to , he has stated his desire to play in the Bundesliga.

"I love the Bundesliga. To be fair I didn't think about the Italian League," Etebo told the Punch in an Instagram chat.

"When I was growing up I have always got the awareness in me that I want to play in the Bundesliga. I am not saying it is the greatest league, it's just the love I have got for the league.

"I have played in Spain, in England and then Portugal. If I have to move, it's going to be Bundesliga."

Etebo has featured seven times for Getafe across all competitions this season before the outbreak of coronavirus which has forced football activities into a hiatus.