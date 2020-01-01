I-League: Chencho Dorji takes charge at Sudeva FC as head coach

Dorji joined Sudeva's academy in November 2019 and is now the chief tactician of the senior team...

Chencho Dorji from Bhutan will be the head coach of Sudeva FC in the upcoming season.

He joined Sudeva's residential football academy in November and has now been promoted to the senior team.

He has previously worked as the youth coach for Manipur-based FC Imphal City.

More teams

The Bhutanese has also served as the coach for the Bhutan U16 side.

"It will be a challenging task being a part of I-league which is mostly managed by coaches from European countries. I-League is one of the best football leagues in South East Asia. It is an opportunity to learn and experience new things,” said the manager about his new task at hand.

Anuj Gupta, the co-founder of Sudeva FC, was also elated with his appointment.

"He gives equal importance to all the players and shares a good bonding with the management. He is farsighted," commented Gupta.

Sudeva FC will make their debut appearance in senior professional football in the upcoming I-League 2020-21 season.