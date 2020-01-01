I-League 2020-21: RoundGlass Punjab unveil kit and logo ahead of new season

The I-League side introduced their 28-member squad along with new coach Curtis Fleming...

RoundGlass Punjab unveiled their squad, jersey and a new logo in Kolkata on Sunday ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

RoundGlass Sports, who took over full ownership of the club from former owner Ranjit Bajaj after the conclusion of I-League 2019-20 season, have decided to give a new identity to the Chandigarh-based club.

The club has appointed former manager Curtis Fleming as their new head coach along with Nikolaos Topoliatis as the club’s Director of Football. Topoliatis has the experience of working as a Director for Greek side .

Upon unveiling the new jersey and logo of the club, Topoliatis said, “The season will mark the inaugural playing season for RoundGlass Punjab FC under its new management. We look forward to establishing the cornerstone for the brand and identity of the Club and orient our fan base towards the values and spirit of football that we want to bring to the League.

“Towards this objective, we have identified a plan that we hope will help solidify our unique brand of football, cement our relationship with fans, and set us up for the long run as a distinguished brand in the Indian football space. Besides launching our first team, we are also focusing on building a world-class football academy.”

The North Indian club has added notable names to their squad this season. Joseba Beitia, who was an important member of title-winning campaign last season, has joined the club along with former star Chencho Gyeltshen.

Indian players like Bikramjit Singh, Abinash Ruidas and Sumeet Passi have also joined the club.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Kiran Limbu (Nepal), Jaspreet Singh, Jaskaranbir Singh, Devansh Dabas

Defenders: Danilo Augusto Chapoval Azevedo ( ), Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hormipam Ruivah, Aakash Sangwan, Saurabh Bhanwala, Lironthung Lotha, Ashray Bhardwaj, Abhishek Verma

Midfielders: Joseba Beitia ( ), Sanju Pradhan, Bikramjit Singh, Rupert Nongram, Abinash Rui Das, Souvik Das, Maheson Singh, Ashangbam Aphaoba Singh

Forward: Chencho Gyeltshen (Bhutan), Sumeet Passi, Pritam Singh, Ashish Jha, Telem Suranjit Singh, Thokchom Singh, Denzil Andrew Kharshandi.