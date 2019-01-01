I-League 2019-20: Aser Dipanda strikes as Punjab FC edge Indian Arrows

The former Mohun Bagan forward once again got on to the scoresheet after coming off the bench...

Punjab FC recorded a 1-0 win over in an 2019-20 season at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Monday afternoon.

The win takes the former champions within a point from current table toppers (8) after five games while the Indian youngsters are yet to open their account following their three losses.

Yan Law preferred to start with Teah Dennis and Raju Yumnam in place of Anwar Ali and Munmun Lugun while Aser Dipanda continued to start from the bench from the 3-1 win against Chennai City.

For the visitors, Shanmugam Venkatesh rang in the changes for the first time this season as Ajin Tom, RV Hormipam and Lalliansanga Renthlei made way for Harpreet Singh, Hendry Antonay and Suraj Rawat.

Punjab were clearly the more dominant of the two sides in the opening exchanges but were guilty of putting down their opportunities in front of goal as Cavin Lobo failed to tap in Sergio Barboza's pass in the box before Jason Hart volleyed over and Girik Khosla found the post all inside 30 minutes.

Harmanpreet Singh had the only shot on target for the Arrows in the half that got deflected wide for a corner while Vikram Pratap Singh did keep the home side's defenders on their toes on a few occasions.

Around 10 minutes in the second half, Barboza fell short of getting on the end of a Lobo cross with a diving header before Law decided to bring on Dipanda and Makan Chothe in place of Khosla and Hart.

Barboza was once again guilty of failing to put away a clear chance in the 71st minute as the Brazilian shot wide with the Arrows goalkeeper out of position.

A few minutes after Danilo saw his header off Sanju Pradhan's corner palmed on the crossbar by Mitra, Dipanda side volleyed the ball into the back of the net in the 79th minute as fellow substitute Bali Gagandeep headed it in the path of the Cameroonian.