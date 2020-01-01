I-League 2019/20: Pedro Manzi leaves Chennai City FC
The Uruguayan forward announced his departure from the I-League holders on his Instagram.
Odio las despedidas ... Pensé que esto no sucedería tan pronto pero es hora de decir adiós al Chennai City Fc. Fue más que un año grandioso en el que hicimos historia ganando la I-league. Ha sido un honor representar este club como capitán. Solo tengo palabras de agradecimiento a los aficionados del CCFC que se han convertido en mi familia. Ha sido una decisión difícil, pero esto es fútbol y dejo la india para empezar una nueva aventura en Japón. . Muchas gracias 🙏🏼 🦁🧡
The 31-year-old was pivotal in Chennai's fairy tale climb to the top last season. He netted 21 of the 48 goals his team scored in the 2018-19 edition helped them win their first-ever I-League title.
Manzi confirmed that he will be moving to Japan as part of his next venture after plying his trade in India for just over a season.
Chennai have managed just five points from five games this season and have a tough task of replacing their prolific goal-scorer.