Gokulam Kerala ride on Henry Kisekka's late goal to beat Churchill Brothers

The Ugandan striker scored in the 90th minute to help his side to a 2-1 win over Churchill Brothers...

emerged with three points in what was an exciting low-scoring thriller against in the .

Henry Kisekka (90') sealed the tie in the dying moments after Lalkhawpuimawia (73') had cancelled Nathaniel Garcia's (31') opener.

Churchill Brothers made just one change in their starting lineup which lost to TRAU FC in their last game. LamgoulenHangshing came in place of Ponif Vaz.

More teams

Fernando Santiago Varela, on the other hand, made four changes in the Gokulam lineup. Mohammed Irshad, Mohamed Salah, Sebastian Thangmuansang and Shibil Muhammed replaced Moirangmayum Singh, Haroon Amiri, Naocha Singh and Rahul KP.

It was an end to end affair from the beginning as both teams looked hungry for goals. The visitors slightly dominated the ball possession but were not able to penetrate in the attacking third.

Gokulam had their first opportunity to break the deadlock in the 19th minute when Ubaid CK failed to grip Marcus Joseph’s shot and the rebound ball fell to Henry Kisekka but the Ugandan forward failed to connect a proper shot as the custodian collected the ball in the second attempt.

The Malabarians finally broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Nathaniel Garcia found the back of the net from Marcus Joseph’s pass. The Trinidadian entered the Churchill box from the left and squared it to his compatriot who pushed the ball into the net.

The hosts looked hungry for an equaliser as they started dominating proceedings right from the beginning of the second half. Gokulam, on the other hand, looked to protect their lead as they approached went ahead with a five-man defence.

In the 72nd minute, Churchill restored parity thanks to poor goalkeeping from Ubaid CK. The Gokulam custodian, instead of gripping Israil Gurung’s free-kick, fisted the ball the in the air and Willis Plaza slotted the ball home from the rebound ball.

Gokulam then scored the winning goal in the 90th minute of the match as Henry Kisekka found the back of the net. Marcus Joseph received a through ball from Mohamed Salah and entered the box through the left side and squared it to Kisekka who pushed the ball into the net.