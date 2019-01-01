I-League 2018-19: Sony Norde wins it for Mohun bagan against unlucky NEROCA

Khalid Jamil makes it two out of two after taking charge of Mohun Bagan...

Mohun Bagan churned out a hard fought 1-0 victory over NEROCA FC at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Saturday afternoon courtesy of a brilliant Sony Norde (78').

The I-League runners up were the more dominant side and created more chances than the host but a string of impressive saves by Bagan keeper Shilton Paul kept the Orange Brigade at bay.

Khalid Jamil made a single change to the side that won against Minerva as Lalchhawnkima was reinstated to the starting XI in place of Dalraj Singh. Whereas, Manuel Fraile preferred to stick to the winning XI that won them the North Eastern derby against Shillong Lajong.

Paul brought out his brilliant best in the first-half as he looked unbeatable under the sticks. Subhash Singh was set up by Aryn Williams in the 26th minute and the winger struck brilliantly at goal but Paul was equal to the task.

Aryn Williams and Saran Singh were dictating terms in midfield as they sprayed passes throughout the pitch without much resistance from Bagan midfielders. Yuta Kinowaki and Darren Caldeira were no match to their adversaries and they looked out of wits for large chunks of the first half.

Paul was once again called into action in the 39th minute when Malem Meetei had a crack at goal from close range but failed to beat the 30-year old keeper.

But the former Chennaiyin keeper should have got his marching orders in the 52nd minute when he punched former team-mate Katsumi Yusa inside the penalty box in an off-the ball incident, which went unnoticed by referee Umesh Bora.

After the introduction of Henry Kisekka in the second-half Bagan started getting a foot-hold in the match.

Around the hour mark Norde sliced open NEROCA'S defence with a through ball but Lalit Thapa made a brilliant save to deny Aser Dipanda after coming out from the goal line. Fifteen minutes later Bagan created another chance when Kisekka served the ball on a plate for Caldeira to score but the former Mumbai FC player miscued his shot at the vital moment.

But the 8000-odd crowd was sent into raptures when the Haitian international finally broke the deadlock with a solo attempt. After receiving a pass from midfield Norde created space for him and pulled the trigger from just outside the penalty box to beat Thapa on the far-bottom corner.

NEROCA upped their ante in search of their equaliser but Bagan's defence held their fort to keep a clean sheet.

The Mariners have a long break before they return to action in the famous Kolkata derby against East Bengal, whereas Manuel Fraile will rally his men against Churchill Brothers on Janury 19 in Goa.