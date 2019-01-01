I-League 2018-19: Shillong Lajong relegated after defeat to Aizawl FC

Alison Kharsyntiew's men surrender meekly in a do-or-die match against Aizawl...

Shillong Lajong are set to finish at the bottom of the league table after they lost 4-1 to Aizawl FC on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Ansumana Kromah (40', 83') scored a brace, Lalkhawpuimawia (81') and Isak Vanlalruatfela (89') also added their names to the scoresheet. The consolation goal for Lajong came in the dying minutes of the match through substitute Donboklang Lyngdoh.

Alison Kharsyntiew made three changes to his side that drew 1-1 against Gokulam Kerala. Kynsailang Khongsit, Sheen Sokhtung and Samuel Lalmuanpuia were given the nod ahead of F. Lalrohlua, Nabin Rabha and Kitboklang Pale. Kenstar Kharsong and Aibanbha Dohling continued to feature at the heart of defence with Neithovilie Chalieu under the sticks.

Whereas Stanley Rozario also made a couple of changes in a bid to win the northeastern derby. Lalrinchhana, and Larinfela were chosen ahead of Zikahi Dodoz and Lalram Hmunmawia while Gurpreet Singh replaced Lalawmpuia in goal.

Although Lajong needed to win the match it was the hosts who were taking the initiative to find the opener. Aizawl started raiding Lajong's defence right from the first whistle and mounted pressure on Dohling and Kharsong. Ansumana Kromah was proving to be a tough customer to deal with for Dohling.

Lajong was finding it difficult to move out from their own half and most of their counters fell flat due to a lack of quality in their passes.

In the 40th minute, Kharsong had to tackle from behind to bring down Kromah inside the box and the referee had no hesitation in pointing towards the spot. The former Mohun Bagan striker stepped up and scored from the spot by sending Chalieu in the wrong direction.

The Peoples' Club did not have to wait long for their insurance goal as Mapuia did not miss the target after latching on to a long cross by Isak Vanruatfela from the left flank.

In the 82nd minute, Kromah completed his brace after Chalieu could not control the backpass from Kharsong and the striker buried the ball into the net.

In the 89th minute, Isak decided to go for goal and after skipping past two Lajong defenders, he rifled a shot into the net.

Donboklang Lyngdoh did pull one back for the visitors but it was too little and too late for a comeback.