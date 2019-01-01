I-League 2018-19: Akbar Nawas - The pitch was very difficult for us to play on

Akbar Nawas suggested that playing the last match at home will provide extra motivation to Chennai City FC…

Chennai City FC needed just three points to bag their maiden I-League title but they failed to do so as Churchill Brothers beat them 3-2 on Friday in Goa.

The league leaders failed to deliver their usual performance and were completely outclassed by the Goan giants. Chennai boss Akbar Nawas said that he was hoping to seal the fate of the league today.

“We were hoping that we could do it (win the championship) today, but of course, anything can happen in football and today's match was a very good example of that,” said the Singaporean coach.

Nawas complained about the quality of the Tilak Maidan pitch and suggested that there was too much on the ground. He said, “I think this pitch was very difficult for us to play on. You can see that it was very bouncy. If the pitch is as dry as this, it is difficult to play the football that we want to play. Advantage to Churchill as they have been playing here all season but I don't take anything from them as they won the game fair and square and I think they were the better team today.”

Chennai play their final match of the season against Minerva Punjab at home and Akbar Nawas feels that playing in front of their fans would give the team extra motivation.

He said, “The only positive thing that we can take away from this match is that we can win (the title) in front of our home fans. What more motivation can that apply to us at the moment? At the end of the day, we have to balance the positives and the negatives. There were parts of the game where we could have defended better.”