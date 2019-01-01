I-League 2018-19: Aizawl hold Real Kashmir to a dull draw at home
Both the teams created ample opportunities but failed to convert them into goals which forced them to settle for a point at the end of 90 minutes.
Aizawl's new coach Stanley Rozario could not be present in the
Whereas David Robertson chose to field an unchanged starting XI that beat Mohun Bagan in their previous game.
Aizawl started as the brighter side of the two and Remsanga should have drawn first blood but the winger failed to keep his shot on target with only the keeper to beat.
Both the teams were locked in an intense midfield battle but lack of passing accuracy was not helping their cause.
Just at the nick of half-time
Kashmir started on the front foot after the break but their profligacy in front of goal continued to hurt their interests.