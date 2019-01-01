I-League 2018-19: Rohit Danu on target as Indian Arrows see off Aizawl challenge

Plenty of work to do for Gift Raikhan after Aizawl go down to Indian Arrows...

Rohit Danu became the youngest goal-scorer in I-League history with his strike in the 1-0 win against Aizawl FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Mualpui on Saturday afternoon.

Indian Arrows picked up their third win in the I-league campaign whereas concerns intensify for Aizawl as it was their sixth defeat in 11 matches. The win also see Indian Arrows leapfrog the People's Club on the league table with 10 points from equal number of matches.

Gift Raikhan made four changes to the side that snatched a narrow 3-2 victory over Gokulam Kerala. Goalkeeper Lallawmpuia, Ansumana Kromah, Govin Singh and Hmingthan Mawia were left out of the starting XI and were repalced by Gurpreet Singh, Juuko Richard Kassaga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Kareem Nurain.

On the other hand Indian Arrows coach Floyd Pinto handed a rare start to Rohit Danu in place of Vikram Pratap Singh. Striker Rahim Ali found himself dropped from the starting line-up and Meetei was reinstated in place of him.

Both teams were locked into a fierce midfield battle right from the first whistle. The likes of Deepak Tangri and Amarjit Singh fought tooth and nail against seasoned campaigners like Alfred Jaryan and made sure that Aizawl was throttled even before they could venture into the attacking third.

In the 14th minute, Danu repaid the trust shown on him and scored the opener for Indian Arrows. Meetei deserves his share of praise as well as the young midfielder skipped past two Aizawl defenders and produced a brilliantly weighted through ball for Danu who bent his run to beat the offside trap before slotting it past Gurpreet under the sticks.

More to follow...