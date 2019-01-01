East Bengal head coach Alejandro Menendez- I-League will be very tough this season

East Bengal's Spanish boss Alejandro Menendez is aware of the tough competition in this year's I-League..

begin their 2019-20 journey with a tricky home fixture against FC on Wednesday at the Kalyani Stadium, Kolkata.

Ahead of their first fixture, East Bengal head coach Alejandro Menendez said, "The players really involved. They are excited to start. We are working in the best way we can. The team is training very well. The first thing we have to do is to try and win the game on Wednesday."

The Spaniard accepts that Real Kashmir will be a threat despite the match being played at home.

"Real Kashmir is a really strong team. This team was challenging for the title during the last fixtures of the league last season. They are a very competitive team and they are one of the most difficult teams that we will face. I think the league will be very tough and competitive this season. And all the teams are equal."

Last season, the Red and Golds fell short of the champions by a point and finished second. Alejandro believes they can do better this season. "This season, the teams, the players, all have quality. We are a team, where every team wants to perform against us, wants to win against us.

"We have been training a lot. I think we are prepared. On Wednesday we have to try and get the three points. We will try and win as many games as we can only and just exclusively for the fans."